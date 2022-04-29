Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of eMagin worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMAN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 192,131 shares of company stock valued at $225,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

