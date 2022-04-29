Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,048 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $82,371,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.