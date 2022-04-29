Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

