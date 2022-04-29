KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Bbva USA increased its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.