Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,220 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTM. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

