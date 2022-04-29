AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,723.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.