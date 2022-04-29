Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $733,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of TPI Composites worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 714.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter.

TPIC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

