CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.50% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.12.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.