Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $716,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Barnes Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barnes Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 162,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

