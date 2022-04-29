Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 512 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

