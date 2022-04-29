Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

