Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,348 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

EWG opened at $26.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

