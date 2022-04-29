Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $73.41 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

