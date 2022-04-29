Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,870 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 35.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $597,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

