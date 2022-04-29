Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,910 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Encompass Health worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

