ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,936,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.