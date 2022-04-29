Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,455 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chewy worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Chewy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

