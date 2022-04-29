Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.10 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lyft worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

