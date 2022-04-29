VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,196 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

