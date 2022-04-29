Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,787 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.