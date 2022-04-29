Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

