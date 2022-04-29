Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Terreno Realty worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

