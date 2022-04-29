STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 53,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

