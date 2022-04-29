Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 417,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,208,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after acquiring an additional 329,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 858.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 276,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,191,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

