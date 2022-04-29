Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natera worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.