Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,253 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.73 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.