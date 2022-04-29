Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,253 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.
NYSE:EQH opened at $29.73 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
