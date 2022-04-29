Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,386 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $90.41 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

