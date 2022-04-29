Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

