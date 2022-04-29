Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

