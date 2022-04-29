United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after buying an additional 77,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 537,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $179.34 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.