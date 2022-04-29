Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $35.50. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 14,864 shares traded.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,793,000 after purchasing an additional 85,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

