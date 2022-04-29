Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Sell

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RealReal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

RealReal stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.