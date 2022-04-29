Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $29.01

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $28.19. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,686,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,427,357.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

