Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

