Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.