Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NVGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.15. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

