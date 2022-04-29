Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

