Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

