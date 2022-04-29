Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of GRIN stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.
About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
