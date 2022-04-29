Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

