Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

