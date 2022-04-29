Evercore ISI Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $220.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of FFIV opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a one year low of $167.17 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in F5 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

