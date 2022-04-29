Evercore ISI Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $220.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.85.
Shares of FFIV opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a one year low of $167.17 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in F5 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.