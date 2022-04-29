Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.