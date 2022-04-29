Royal Bank of Canada Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $200.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.85.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $167.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in F5 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

