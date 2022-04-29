Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

