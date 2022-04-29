Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.
Shares of SBLK stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
