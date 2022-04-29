F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $197.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a one year low of $167.17 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

