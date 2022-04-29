F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $197.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a one year low of $167.17 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.