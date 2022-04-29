Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Shares of PII opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $145.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Polaris by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

