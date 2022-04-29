BMO Capital Markets Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $138.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

