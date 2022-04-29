Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($49.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($59.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..
- 4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/14/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/9/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,015.50 ($51.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £92.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,764.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,786.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38).
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($44.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,542.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.
