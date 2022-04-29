Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($49.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($59.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,015.50 ($51.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £92.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,764.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,786.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38).

Get Diageo plc alerts:

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($44.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,542.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.