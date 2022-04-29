StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 95.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPX FLOW by 140.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

