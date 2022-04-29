Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
NASDAQ KZIA opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.